Our Flag Means Death season 2 finale: EP on Stede, Ed ending

We knew entering the Our Flag Means Death season 2 finale that we were going to have a chance to see big things, especially for Ed and Stede. They did not end the season apart, and that is a cause for great celebration. Of course, that goes alongside the loss of Izzy Hands, which is hard to swallow since this is one of the most beloved characters that we’ve had in this world.

In the end, we know that Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi’s characters are in a place now where they can mourn the loss of someone they love in Izzy, while at the same time move forward and start a new chapter in their lives — one that includes them working to start a makeshift hotel. This is a great sign for their future and, of course, we are pretty excited to see where things go moving forward — at least if we get a season 3.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH coverage!

So has creator David Jenkins already thought of some big ideas there? It certainly feels that way, and that is something that he explained further to Entertainment Weekly:

I mean, we’ll see. We’ll see if it makes sense for them to make a third one. We have a lot of ideas for a third season, and there’s a lot more story to tell. But if it’s not in the cards, I just wanted to leave Stede and Blackbeard in a good place. Instead of seeing them get punished for following each other, I wanted to see a moment where they’re alright. And it is just a moment: I think a relationship is going to take a lot of work for them.

But it felt like a good place to end the second season. It felt like a contrast to the first season. If it turns out we don’t make any more, I’m comfortable with that being a resting place.

We tend to think that there is a reasonably good chance that we get one more season for the pirate comedy, even in the event that it turns out to be the final one. From the very start of this season arriving at Max, we heard a few things suggesting that a third and final season was very-much possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Our Flag Means Death, including the death of Izzy

What did you think about the events of the Our Flag Means Death season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







