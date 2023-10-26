Is Con O’Neill leaving Our Flag Means Death; is Izzy Hands dead?

Is Con O’Neill leaving Our Flag Means Death following the events of the season 2 finale? Is Izzy Hands gone for good?

We do know that, in general, the world of the Max comedy is one where characters have a tendency to cheat death time and time again. At the end of season 1, for example, we saw Lucius thrown overboard and yet, in the end he survived. Meanwhile, Izzy nearly died earlier this season, and all of this is without even recounting Blackbeard nearly getting killed and the Revenge being steered right into a storm. When you are a pirate, apparently you find a way to have nine lives more often than not.

Unfortunately, tonight’s episode marked the end for Izzy Hands, and unless the show turns into some sort of supernatural zombie drama, there is no saving him now. Izzy had a fantastic arc this season and came to appreciate Stede Bonnet more over time, but he was also killed in the aftermath of the battle. His grave was placed not far from where Stede and Blackbeard appear to be starting off the next phase of their lives, running what looks to be a makeshift hotel.

We don’t think that Izzy will ever be forgotten about by anyone associated with the Revenge, as he is such an iconic character who meant a lot to a number of people out there. He was a quintessential pirate in this world, someone who was harsh at times but also fun at others. His role in Calypso’s wedding was pretty darn fantastic!

Also, we know that O’Neill did a brilliant job bringing Izzy to life — let’s just hope that he has a chance to do other great stuff moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

