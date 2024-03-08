FBI season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Will Maggie make huge decision?

There are a handful of details that we’ve heard about some upcoming FBI season 6 episodes, and we mean that especially when it comes to a new face. Charlotte Sullivan is going to play a pretty prominent role in some upcoming episodes as Jessica, an old colleague of Maggie Bell’s. This also marks a Rookie Blue reunion between her and Missy Peregrym that should make a lot of fans happy.

For those who have not heard as of yet, Sullivan is going to be making her debut on the series come Tuesday night, but that won’t be the only time you see her on the series! She is also going to have a key part on the upcoming March 19 episode titled “Sacrifice.” Want to see more about that? Then just check out the synopsis below:

“Sacrifice” – When the director of a Brooklyn migrant center is abducted and held hostage along with his wife, the team must work quickly to meet the demands of their kidnapper. Also, Maggie picks Jessica’s brain about motherhood, on FBI, Tuesday, March 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It does seem like the presence of Jessica will have a great deal to do with questions about her being a mother, and whether or not this is the right time for her to take on that role. Jessica is a mom herself and in some ways, that could be an impetus for some of these conversations. This is obviously an important decision and with that, something that should take her a reasonable amount of time in order to figure out. Maybe it could take a good chunk of the season? In many ways, time will tell on a lot of this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI and some of Maggie’s story coming up

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to FBI season 6 episode 5, plus this whole arc for Maggie in general?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







