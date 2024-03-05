Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 3/5/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to see it, alongside FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, for the fourth straight week?

In general, it makes all the sense in the world to want more of all three of these shows on the air given that they collectively started so late in the season. Unfortunately, there are also still hiatuses that will need to happen here and there. The entire franchise is running on a shortened season and beyond just that, CBS wants to keep them on the air until May. This is why there are no new episodes tonight and instead, you will be waiting until March 12 to see what’s next.

So what can we do in order to better set the stage? That’s at least reasonably simple: Sharing synopses for all three of these upcoming episodes.

FBI season 6 episode 4, “Creating a Monster” – When a federal judge is gunned down execution-style in broad daylight, the team is sent looking for a suspect with ties to a local Islamic center. Also, Maggie reunites with a former colleague while things become tense between OA and his girlfriend Gemma in the aftermath of her friend’s death, on FBI, Tuesday, March 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 4, “Cowboy Behavior” – The Fly Team heads to Bulgaria in search of a wanted criminal who is exploiting underage American girls. Meanwhile, Raines becomes curious when Forrester asks him to keep an eye on Powell, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 4,“Hollow” – The Fugitive Task Force heads upstate to assist in a search for missing and murdered Indigenous women and hunt down the serial killer responsible. Meanwhile, Barnes struggles to find time to bond with her wife, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of these three episodes, the one we’re probably most excited for right now is simply the flagship — after all, this is giving us a chance to see Missy Peregrym reunited with her former Rookie Blue co-star Charlotte Sullivan! Who doesn’t love a little bit of nostalgia?

