FBI season 6 spoilers: Charlotte Sullivan playing Jessica Blake

For everyone out there who loved watching Missy Peregrym on Rookie Blue, the following FBI season 6 should make you excited!

According to a report from TVLine, Peregrym’s former co-star Charlotte Sullivan is set to appear across multiple episodes of this show (starting later this month) as Jessica Blake, a one-time colleague and mother who causes Maggie Bell to think more about her own future. Does she want to become a mom, as well? This will be an important conversation for her to ponder over.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, Missy described their relationship as follows:

“They’ve known each other since Quantico, but their paths cross professionally as their tasks intersect.”

Meanwhile, the actress also discussed getting the chance to reunite with her former co-star, which certainly feels like it was a great deal of fun:

“I am thrilled that Charlotte joined our team to play Jessica. As usual, her talent and heart on- and off-screen have added to our show. After years apart from filming Rookie Blue together, it felt like seconds when we got back together. I definitely called her ‘Gail’ accidentally!”

To us, one of the funnier things about this gig is that Sullivan is clearly starting to become a chameleon within the larger Dick Wolf universe. We know all of these shows are connected, and she’s also coming off of meaningful arcs in both Chicago Fire and Law & Order: Organized Crime playing different characters. Who knows? Maybe this is some sort of Orphan Black thing for Sullivan in this world. (We kid, we kid.)

Ultimately, we’re all for seeing reunions like this happen — we know that Rookie Blue still has a lot of dedicated fans out there, even though it’s been off the air for a rather long time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

