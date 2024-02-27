FBI season 6 episode 4 return date hopes over at CBS

Following the new episode tonight on CBS, do you want to get the FBI season 6 episode 4 return date? Also, are there any other details out there about what is next?

We don’t feel like it’s that great a thing to keep anyone hanging, so let’s just go ahead and start by stating the following: There is no new episode of the series next week. As for the reason why, our feeling is that it is twofold.

1. The show needs hiatuses here and there so that production can keep up! This is a pretty essential thing for any show, and especially this one because production started so much later because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

2. Also, CBS as a network is going to need a few different hiatuses here and there, as well. They want FBI to be on the air until May sweeps, and they only have a limited number of episodes.

What is going to be coming up story-wise?

That is the thing we wish we had more information about! The plan is for FBI to return with new episodes seemingly on March 12 but at this point, CBS has not released all that much in the way of details. We hope that this is something that is rectified at least over the next week, mostly because we do think it’s nice to have a better sense of what to look forward to!

If you do enjoy the show, though, you probably have a few basic details now about what is coming up next. There is going to be some sort of high-octane mission and beyond that, we’re also going to have a chance to learn something personal about the characters. This has been the pattern here for a rather long time, so why would there be some sort of concentrated effort to change it now?

