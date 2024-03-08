Mayfair Witches season 2 spoilers: Ben Feldman books major role

If you were hoping to get a little bit more news regarding Mayfair Witches season 2, how about a new addition?

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, you are going to see Superstore alum Ben Feldman join the show as a series regular. His role is certainly one that is important to Rowan’s past, as he is Sam ‘Lark’ Larkin, described as “a successful CEO of a genetics startup and Rowan’s former boyfriend who has re-entered her life. Now, why has he re-entered her life? That is a question certainly worth wondering, and this could be a dangerous time for him in general.

Through much of the first season of Mayfair Witches, we saw Alexandra Daddario’s character work to get more and more of an acute understanding of her powers. That led to some of where she was near the end of the season, where she had more control and yet, there were still so many forces ready to collide with her.

When can you expect to see new episodes on the air?

Of course, it would be wonderful if we were to see the next batch of episodes on the air in the relatively near future and yet, we also don’t tend to think that this is going to happen. The second season of another Anne Rice show in Interview with the Vampire is coming on in May and when you think about that, there are reasons aplenty to think that Mayfair Witches season 2 coming in early 2025 makes the most sense. Would it be nice if we could see it in November or December? Sure, but we are also coming into this from a place of not wanting to be altogether disappointed.

