Mayfair Witches season 2 filming underway, new castings!

If you are like us, then you’ve been hoping to get some more details on Mayfair Witches season 2 for quite a long time. With that said, consider this to be your lucky day!

According to a report from Variety, production for the latest batch of episodes is officially underway in New Orleans and beyond that, we know more about who is stepping into the world of Anne Rice for some very important roles.

Alyssa Jirrels – The Fatal Attraction actress is going to be member of the Mayfair family in Moira, a mind-reader who also happens to be Rowan’s cousin. Also, she blames the entire family as well as Lasher for what happened to her sister. Jirrels will be a series regular.

Ted Levine – Meanwhile, the Monk alum is going to be Cortland’s father Julien Mayfair, a “master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family.” It feels pretty fair to say that Levine is going to devour this role, right?

Thora Birch – Finally, the oh-so-familiar actress will be appearing here as Gifford Mayfair, described as a “self-deprecating tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.”

So when are we going to see the show arrive on AMC?

We wish we could sit here and say that something is absolutely settled when it comes to a premiere date at present, but nothing has been confirmed at present. By virtue of that, our hope is simply that we find out something more this fall. It is very well possible that we are stuck waiting here until early 2025 to see the show back, especially since Interview with the Vampire is premiering in May. There may be a desire to space these two shows out a little bit.

What are you most excited to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 2 over at AMC?

