The Irrational season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’ll be learning more about The Irrational season 2 over the course of this month? We did have such a big cliffhanger at the end of season 1, we don’t fault anyone for wanting more news as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, wanting more news does not mean that we are going to get it. While we do think eventually some more details about season 2 (including a start date) will be revealed, this is probably going to be one of the longer months of the between-seasons break and understandably so. There’s a lot to prepare for behind the scenes, including figuring out what exactly happened with Rose and beyond that, what other sort of cases Alec is going to be working on.

At least we know that we’re getting a season 2 at this point. Doesn’t that take at least some of the tension away?

Let’s get now into more of a discussion about possible season 2 announcements! The earliest that we would imagine some more news coming out about the new season is moving into May, which is when NBC will announce their fall schedule. We tend to think there is a good chance that The Irrational will be on it but at the same time, we don’t want to view anything as an absolute certainty just yet. A formal premiere date, provided that the Jesse L. Martin show is on the fall schedule, could be revealed at some point in June.

Our general expectation

We would honestly be surprised of the writers do anything to fundamentally change this show from what we saw the first time around, largely because what we saw then worked. Sure, Alec will be evolved slightly after everything that he went through in the finale, but the format and style of the show should feel the same.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Irrational now, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







