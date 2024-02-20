The Irrational season 2: More on cliffhanger aftermath

As we prepare now for The Irrational season 2, it feels clear what the main story is going to be — at least in the early going.

After all, think of it this way: Don’t you have to give us the immediate fallout to what happened with Rose being kidnapped? It feels like there is no other way to move forward! This incident also came following a six-week time jump, which seems to be (at least in part) a way to amplify further some of the emotional stakes.

In a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman had to say about creating that particular end to the story right now.

… We wanted a couple of things [with the cliffhanger]. We wanted Alec and Rose’s relationship to be a little further down the road, and yes, we didn’t want to be starting Season 2 kind of still in the wake of Jace’s death and we wanted to give some of these things time to settle. But obviously with the ending with Rose, it’s going to be a pretty direct pickup. So we wanted to make sure we built in that time jump so that we could give the characters a little space and distance from what happened.

Obviously, this is going to be the sort of super-personal case that Alec will be driven to solve more or less immediately, though we know that doing this is going to be so much easier said than done. There are still such a wide array of obstacles that he will need to conquer, and we’re going to have to see what some of those look like. Beyond just the cliffhanger, there could easily be a couple of other life changes and new developments for him, as well!

We’re just glad at this point that The Irrational already has a renewal — after all, it makes the wait a little more tolerable.

