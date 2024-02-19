The Irrational season 2 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following the finale tonight on NBC, doesn’t it make some more sense to want a season 2 premiere date for The Irrational? We absolutely tend to think so!

First and foremost, though, we should really just sit back and hand over the good news that the Jesse L. Martin series is 100% coming back for more! That announcement was first made weeks ago, and it has been rather nice to be able to sit back and not be altogether worried about what the long-term future here is going to be. Just based on the show’s procedural format, one of the great things is that we can easily see it going on for many more years.

Now, let’s get back to that subject mentioned a little earlier on in the article: When we will actually see the second season back. We would love to be able and sit here and say that it will be before September, but that feels unlikely. Heck, even September is not guaranteed!

For the time being, though, our sentient is that there’s a pretty good chance that we’re going to be seeing the series come back either near the end of September or in early October. NBC should want to see the series back in the fall to maximize its potential, and they could also up the episode count to something in the 16-22 range. Remember that almost everything with the first season has been the byproduct of some unusual circumstances. Namely, the simple fact that the industry strikes of last year severely limited what everyone was going to be able to do.

Hopefully, we are at least going to have a chance to learn something more about a season 2 premiere date when we get around to the summer. In May, we should already about the specific scheduling plans at upfronts. Meanwhile, in June or July the actual dates will come out.

