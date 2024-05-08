Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 5/8/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about both Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD? These shows were all on last week, so will the momentum still be here?

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and hand out the good news: There will be new installments of all three of these shows tonight! There are only a few weeks left for all three of them and with that, every story is going to be so much more significant. With Chicago Fire in particular you are going to see a missing Kelly Severide. Meanwhile, Chicago PD has to keep building towards the exit of Tracy Spiridakos at the end of the season.

Want to get more of what’s next on all three of these shows? Then check out the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 11, “I Think There is Something You’re Not Telling Me” – 05/08/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley struggles to keep Sully’s diagnosis a secret when the latter’s pregnant girlfriend comes to Med for help. Loren works to earn a spot in Med’s trauma fellowship. Charles and a medical student treat a bipolar artist. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 11, “Inside Man” – 05/08/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide goes for an unexpected ride on Truck 81. Ritter’s worlds collide when his secret cop boyfriend helps 51 track down Severide and the missing rig. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 11, “The Water Line” – 05/08/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As Atwater finds himself distracted by a past case, a CI from his past resurfaces with a tip on a string of violent armed robberies. TV-14

One of the things that we’ll continue to praise Chicago PD for this season is pretty simple: Continuing to give us these personal spotlights for all of the different characters in Intelligence. There does still continue to be a lot of value in making sure everyone gets a chance to shine, especially with a season so short.

