Walker season 4 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Hold Me Now’

Next week on Walker season 4 episode 7, you are going to see the title character doing whatever he can in order to get answers. With that being said, is he about to be in too deep? That is always something you have to worry about with this guy, but it does also add to a certain amount of drama.

The title for this episode is “Hold Me Now” and on paper, you could look at this and think that the story is somewhat romantic in nature. However, it remains to be seen if that is truly the case. If nothing else, we know that there could be a certain desperation in a number of parts of this story.

Want to get a few more details now about what’s to come? Then check out the full Walker season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

CHASING A GHOST – Walker (Jared Padalecki), Trey (Jeff Pierre), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Detective Luna (guest star Justin Johnson Cortez) explore more leads as Walker starts to become more and more invested. Captain James (Coby Bell) notices Casey and Luna growing closer. Stella (Violet Brinson) goes to Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) for self-defense training and August (Kale Culley) excels in his boot camp training. Lastly, Bonham and Abby (Molly Hagan) discuss the future with mixed opinions. Also starring Keegan Allen. Stephanie Martin directed the episode written by Carey Fisher and Russel Friend (#407). Original airdate 5/15/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

