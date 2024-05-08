Perfect Match season 4 premiere date, cast revealed

For those of you who just can’t get enough when it comes to dating reality shows on Netflix, we have big news on Perfect Match season 2!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Thursday, June 7, you are going to see this messy and super-dramatic show back with another chapter. This is in a lot of ways Netflix’s answer to Love Island, though ironically they also have one of those to some extent in Too Hot to Handle. There are a lot of alumni from that show who are present here, and then also Harry Jowsey, who was a part of the most recent Dancing with the Stars season.

Will anyone stay together after the fact? For optics’ sake, you probably want that. Do we have any real confidence that it’s going to happen? Well, not so much. With that being said, we can go ahead and share (per TVLine) everyone who is involved:

Alara Taneri (Dated and Related)

Brittan Byrd (Too Hot to Handle)

Bryan Constantin (Squid Game: The Challenge)

Chris Hahn (Dated and Related)

Christine Obanor (Too Hot to Handle)

Tolú Ekundare (The Trust)

Dominique Defoe (Too Hot to Handle)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole, Perfect Match S1)

Elys Hutchinson (Too Hot to Handle)

Harry Jowsey (Too Hot to Handle)

Holly Scarfone (Too Hot to Handle)

Izzy Zapata (Love is Blind)

Jake Cunningham (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On)

Jessica Vestal (Love is Blind)

Justin Assad (Surviving Paradise)

Kaz Bishop (Dated and Related)

Melinda Melrose (Too Hot to Handle)

Micah Lussier (Love is Blind)

Nigel Euro (Too Hot to Handle)

Stevan Ditter (Too Hot to Handle)

Trevor Sova (Love is Blind)

Xanthi Perdikomatis (The Circle)

What we will say is that moving forward, it would be nice for Netflix to get more people beyond just a small handful of their shows — then again, ones like Squid Game: The Challenge, The Trust, The Mole, and The Circle are really cast with a show like this in mind. Sometimes, they just have to be a … perfect match.

(Okay, we’ll see ourselves out with that one.)

What do you most want to see on Perfect Match season 2 when it arrives at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







