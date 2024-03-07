Found season 2 premiere date: A March 2024 update

With us now into March 2024, are we getting any closer to news on a Found season 2 premiere? It may go without saying, but we want to see more of Gabi and Sir’s journey play out, especially after that super-shocking end to season 1!

Now that we’ve said all of that, we have reached the point in this piece where we have to give away some of the bad news — you’re probably not going to get any premiere date news for some time. Nothing has been made official as to when the show will be back, but there are a couple of things worth noting: We are going to get a much larger episode order for the already-renewed season 2 and by virtue of that, it is fair to anticipate that some of these will start airing this fall.

So when will that be? Here is some of what we can tell you now when it comes to a renewal timeline. Odds are, NBC will announce at their upfronts in May where Found season 2 ends up lying on their schedule. From there, they can hone things down a little bit more around June. That is, at least as of right now, when we are expecting an exact premiere date. Later on in the summer, we will most likely see a few more teases as to what lies ahead.

The story moving into Found season 2, at least from our vantage point, feels pretty darn clear. This is going to be a good opportunity in order to see how Gabi is able to look towards a future — or, if she’s still stuck in the past thanks to Sir. The long-term struggle of this show will be continuing to find a way to bring these two characters around each other, especially since Sir is so villainous and toxic. How long can you really justify keeping it going? It is something you have to figure out in due time.

Related – Get more news regarding the end of Found season 1 right now

Are you hoping to get more news soon on a Found season 2 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates that are coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







