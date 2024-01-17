Found season 1 finale: Star talks Sir, Lacey cliffhanger

Is Sir really going to kill Lacey following the Found season 1 finale? Let’s just say this was as epic a cliffhanger as you could imagine. It was absolutely bonkers and beyond just that, it sets the stage for an enormous season 2.

We know that Sir is at her place, and we also know that he would want to do whatever he could to get the upper hand on Gabi. However, killing Lacey feels like a bridge too far. Based on what Shanola Hampton had to say to TV Insider after the finale, she seems to agree:

“That’s her biggest fear… that he is somewhere where Lacey is … I think that he would threaten, but I think that in his mind there is a version of life that he and Gabi live together — not in a romantic way, but that they’re partners and he has her. And if he killed Lacey, he knows that there would be no chance of that ever, ever happening. Would he torture? Would he hurt? But to actually kill? There’s no coming back from that. And I think that that keeps Lacey alive or I think that that would stop him.”

Now, does Sir actually have a plan on the long-term here? At the moment, this does feel like one of those mysteries that still need to be solved, and we certainly hope that it will be soon in the new season.

There is also another question here to consider: Is Sir going to be able to stay out of prison? We’re sure you could find a way to make things work with him locked up, but we certainly don’t consider that to be easy. We’re sure that the writers already have some great ideas, but we could be waiting a good while to see them put into action.

