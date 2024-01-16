Found season 2 premiere date hopes over on NBC

Following tonight’s big-time finale, what more than we say about Found season 2 at NBC? When will it premiere?

Well, first and foremost, let’s give you a reminder that we are going to be seeing another season of the Shanola Hampton series! This was officially confirmed back in 2023. Now, the larger question we have to think about is precisely when the show will be back.

It is abundantly clear that this has been a crazy past few years within the TV world, but the good thing is that everything is starting to stabilize. Because of that, it is a little bit easier to pin down a premiere date for season 2 than it would be otherwise. The best-case scenario here is that there’s a chance to see the show back with more when we get around to September — with that, Found can get back into a familiar rhythm and bring some more of the great stories that you’ve come to know and love on the air.

As for when we’ll get a specific date, it is probably not going to be until we get around to the summer! A good bit of patience is going to be required with that, but in May we could at least get an approximate timeslot at upfronts.

In general, we do tend to think that NBC has pretty high hopes for Found, especially since it combines a couple of things that we know they really love. Not only do you have a chance in here to have a really intricate, fascinating long-term story, but you also have great individual storytelling as well with different cases for Gabi and the rest of the team to take on. We’re excited about where things are now, but also where they could be going.

Related –Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Found right now, including other updates on the future

When do you most want to see moving into Found season 2 over at NBC?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







