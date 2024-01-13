Found season 2 will have larger episode order on NBC

Just in case you wanted a reminder of how thrilled NBC is with the success of Found so far, we have good news for you within!

While promoting the upcoming season 1 finale (airing Tuesday) on NBC Los Angeles, series star Shanola Hampton confirmed that they will be leaving soon in a few weeks to prepare for the upcoming season — which is also going to be a whopping 22 episodes! That is a pretty dramatic increase from the 13 we have for season 1, and the bump up is prompted here clearly by the show’s strong season 1 performance. It’s also what may have happened in the first place with season 1were it not for some of the industry strikes of the past year.

We do tend to think that the success of Found is in some ways similar to other shows like Prodigal Son or The Blacklist — you have at the center of all three of these shows a dark, intimidating presence who has a history of doing bad things. Alongside them, though, you also have a lead who is not as innocent as they may initially appear. The dynamic between Gabi and Sir is one of the most fascinating parts of this story. In a way, it is hard to imagine how they will be able to still gravitate around each other here long-term, but figuring out some ways to make that work is probably one of the things that is most exciting about this series in general.

For now, we just advise you to brace yourselves for the upcoming episode, which we do think is going to be infinitely crazy and also pretty darn likely to have a big cliffhanger at the end of it! If you are the producers of this show, you probably want nothing more than to create some sort of ending that is going to leave people speculating about the future for a rather long time.

