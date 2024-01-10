Found season 1 episode 13 (finale): A Shanola Hampton tease

As many of you may be aware at this point, Found season 1 episode 13 is the all-important finale and of course, big things are ahead! This could be as twisted and as crazy of a final episode as you are going to see all season.

What we can say first and foremost right now is this: Gabi has a huge crisis on her hands. It looked like she was getting ready to expose the truth about Sir and with that, have a chance to start all over — even if there were consequences that came along with this.

Unfortunately, everything seems to be thrown out the window, at least based on the promo. It looks like there’s a chance that Sir may have taken off and if this is truly the case, where else could the story go? Will Gabi be able to find him? We tend to think that both characters are going to be a part of the upcoming season 2, but that remains to be seen.

For now, here is at least some of what star Shanola Hampton had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

It’s heartbreaking, but also involves a case that has been lingering. There’s beauty and tragedy, which is what our show has been.

As for what Hampton wants to see moving into season 2, she made a few thoughts clear on that, as well:

You already know the M&A characters, but you don’t know their back stories. I’m excited to dive into Margaret [Kelli Williams], which I think we’re going to get to do a lot in season 2. I hope we get to know each character more as well as what happens to Sir and Gabi after this season finale. That’s the big question.

We are prepared already to have our jaw on the ground at the end of this — also, we tend to think that this is exactly what producers want.

