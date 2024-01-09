Found season 1 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: A shocking end?

Next week on Found season 1 episode 13, you are going to have a chance to see an epic finale like no other. Are you ready for what’s ahead?

First and foremost, we should note that the title here is “Missing While Forgotten” and that alone makes us worried — though many other titles have from the very start. this is going to be a dark, shocking, and more than likely insane conclusion to this story, and we certainly think that there’s a chance for a huge cliffhanger at the very end of it.

Are you ready to learn more about the future now? Then go ahead and see the Found season 1 episode 13 synopsis as revealed by the network:

01/16/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Gabi unravels as the team receives an anonymous tip about one of its most important cases – a missing girl they’ve been tracking for months. Gabi makes a shocking discovery about Sir. TV-14

Given everything that we have seen about this show from the very beginning here, we do tend to think that there is some sort of shocking cliffhanger coming around the corner. Why wouldn’t we think that? We personally think that whatever it is will probably set up a new dynamic that could define the next chapter of this story. We know that there is a season 2 coming at some point (more than likely during the 2024-25 season), so it’s nice to not have to worry about that. Instead, we can just sit back and ponder over whatever the future here could be — and yes, we are anticipating even more surprises.

Do we wish that the first season was longer than 13 episodes? Sure, but at the same time, this could prove to be longer than some other shows when you throw in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes’ impact on this season.

