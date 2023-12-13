Found season 1 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Big answers coming?

As many of you know, we are going to be waiting until January to see the final two episodes of Found season 1 — will they live up to the hype? Episode 12 is set to arrive on the 9th, and with the finale the following week, you have to hope that the series overall goes out with a bang.

So what more can we say about where the story stands now? For that, it only feels right to turn things over to Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who said the following to TV Guide:

We learn how Sir was brought into the basement, how he was found. We know who helps Gabi. There is someone that helped Gabi find Sir. That person isn’t aware that he is in the basement, but that person did help Gabrielle locate Sir, and then basically, that person said, “Look, do what you want to do with Sir, but I don’t want to know anything about it.”

Isn’t this going to be some valuable backstory? One of the things that this show has done so effectively the past few weeks is given us a much better sense of how Gabi and Sir first came to know each, and the amount of inherent distrust that was here from the start. After all, we have learned now that Sir was her teacher. this is someone who she should have been able to rely and count on! However, we’ve since come to learn just how much trauma he has provided her, and it is largely the cornerstone for the person she is now.

More than likely, things are only going to get darker from here on out on this show — that’s what we are counting on, at least, based on what we have seen so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Found right now, including some more insight about what’s ahead

What do you think we are going to uncover on Found season 1 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







