Found season 1 episode 12 return date hopes over at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, it makes sense to want a Found season 1 episode 12 return date. So, what can we say?

We suppose that the first thing we really should do here is go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. After all, there is no new installment on the air next week. Not only that, but there also won’t be one for some time moving forward, either. Because of the holiday hiatus, the plan (per the Futon Critic) is to bring the Shanola Hampton series back on the air come Tuesday, January 9. From there, it looks like the finale is set to arrive on January 16. That would make a good bit of sense, mostly due to the fact that this is the same week that some of the network’s other hits, including everything from One Chicago, is going to be coming back on the air. It does feel like there is a way to channel all of that energy into the final episode here … or, at least the final episode for now.

The good news, for those who have not heard as of yet, is that there is a season 2 coming! It is nice that you don’t have to worry about that and with this in mind, you can just focus and pontificate about the story instead.

So where could things be going? We do think that the relationship between Sir and Gabi is going to be that much more complicated, and there are going to be a few more twists and turns that are coming. We’re excited for that, just like we’re also excited to see if there is some crazy cliffhanger coming that absolutely does reset things as we move forward.

