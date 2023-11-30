Found, The Irrational renewed by NBC for a season 2!

If you have enjoyed a pair of first-year originals in Found and The Irrational over at NBC, consider this piece a source of good news. Today, it was confirmed that both series are going to be coming back for more!

These two shows managed to achieve something pretty remarkable from the get-go, and that is find a new audience at a time when network TV shows are being watched less and less. They each may have been able to capture viewers at a time when there was left scripted fare on, but they also each were able to execute exactly what they set out to do: Bring stories to the table with both procedural and serialized elements, which is something that the network clearly wants.

In a statement per TV Insider, here is what Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment had to say on the subject:

“These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Found’) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (‘The Irrational’), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly … A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”

It does remain to be seen when these additional seasons will air, but the fair assumption for now is that it’s going to be at some point in the fall of 2024. These renewals also do leave the future of another primetime series in Quantum Leap up in the air. Meanwhile, indications are that this will be the final season of Magnum PI, but there remain efforts underway by fans to revive it or move it to a different network or streaming home.

What do you think about both Found and The Irrational being renewed for more episodes?

