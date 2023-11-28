Found season 1 episode 10 spoilers: Gabi confronts Sir

Next week on Found season 1 episode 10, you are going to have a chance to see “Missing While Indoctrinated.” Want to learn more about it? Well, this is an episode that could actually dive more into Gabi and the team’s past, while presenting some more problems in the future.

(Of course, this is where we remind you that we’ve already seen a ton of problems in the latter timeline already — consider the position that Sir’s tried to force Gabi into already.)

To get a few more specifics here, be sure to check out the full Found season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

12/05/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Gabi and the team revisit a previous case involving child trafficking and their heated investigation leads them in a shocking direction. Gabi confronts Sir about another one of his possible victims. TV-14

What will the rest of the schedule look like?

Well, the plan appears to be to bring you episode 11 on December 12 and following that, you’re going to have a hiatus through the rest of the year. From there, the final episodes of the season should drop in early 2024. This is pretty standard for NBC, as they tend to shelve a lot of their standard programming close to the holiday season.

While there is no confirmation at present about a season 2, at the same time it feels a little more likely to happen than not. So long as the ratings stay steady, NBC has zero reason to kick this show to the curb. It has managed to actually build up a pretty large social-media following, which is not all that common for a series that is launching in 2023. Also, it’s just really nice to see Shanola Hampton find great success as a lead after she was a part of Shameless for so many years — and this is a totally different sort of role!

