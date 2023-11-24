Found season 1 finale: Will cliffhanger set up season 2 on NBC?

Are we going to see Found renewed for a season 2 over at NBC? For the time being, there is at least a case to be made for it! This is a show that has generated a lot of buzz, solid viewership, and some shocking twists and turns. For the time being, it is easy to appreciate what Shanola Hampton and the rest of the team are bringing to the table. This is real, gripping, dramatic, and worthy of every single moment.

So how crazy are things going to get from here? We’ve already seen Sir tell Gabi that it’s bad news for Lacey if he is ever put in handcuffs and with that, he’s tried to create this uncomfortable / terrible situation where he’s stuck in the basement and she is forced to keep this secret.

Speaking to TV Guide, Hampton had the following to say about where the show could be going from here:

We’re off the [train] tracks now until the end of the season. You are going on the ride, and the ride is intense, and it is not pretty! It’s gross, it’s ugly, it’s no makeup. And it’s fantastic and it’s super fun. But I promise you: Your heart will be beating out of your chest because just when you think you’ve got a grasp on what the season is going to be, it will turn and twist again. It’s fantastic. I’m really proud of it. I always say that [creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll] gave us a beautiful buffet that has everything on it in the first season, but still, you want the dessert for Season 2.

Just based on what the actress is saying here, isn’t it nice to know that there could be more after this season is done? This is certainly a story that we don’t want to see coming to a close anytime soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Found now, including details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into a potential Found season 2 over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







