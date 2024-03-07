Superman & Lois season 4 spoilers: Meet Amanda McCoy

As we prepare ourselves to see the arrival of Superman & Lois season 4 later this year, a number of new faces will pop up. Are a lot of them going to be friendly? Well, probably not.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and spend some time on the subject of Amanda McCoy. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Kung Fu and Avatar: The Last Airbender actress Yvonne Chapman has been cast in the major role. She is someone who has significant ties to Lex Luthor, as explained further in the official description:

“Little is known about her mysterious past, but she’s the only one in Luthor’s inner circle that he views as an equal, which makes her a massive threat to the Kents… and anyone else who stands in her way.”

Now, we should note that in the comics, McCoy actually figured out that Superman is Clark Kent. granted, there are a lot of different directions that the show could go, so we don’t want to draw any assumptions based solely on that. The only thing we have super-clear assurances on right now is that Michael Cudlitz will be a series regular this time around as Lex, and will be hugely important through the entirety of the final season. The only thing you can really do as a result of that is be prepared.

The thing that we are probably the most grateful for entering Superman & Lois season 4 is simply knowing far in advance that it will be the final chapter. This enables the entire creative team to come up with a fitting conclusion and personally, we tend to think that it is one that will be very much in line with the character’s vision. Remember that so much of Superman is meant to represent a hope for a brighter tomorrow, and we would honestly be disappointed if there were big deviations on that now.

What do you think we’re going to see from Amanda McCoy on Superman & Lois season 4?

