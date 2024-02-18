Superman & Lois season 4: Why is it ending? CW boss explains

Why is Superman & Lois ending with season 4? We do think that for the most part, it has been easy to assume that this is due to The CW’s new ownership and cost-cutting measures that cameas a result of it.

However, the more that we are now learning on this subject, the more clear it is that this was actually a decision by studio Warner Bros. TV more than anything else. Speaking (per The Wrap) at a recent TCA Winter Press Tour panel, CW executive Brad Schwartz confirmed that with the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy coming to theaters before too long, the powers-that-be at the studio “don’t want a competing Superman product in the marketplace.” This is something that has been speculated about for a good while as the reason behind the show’s conclusion, even if it was not stated in these specific terms.

In the past, The CW has more suggested that despite the solid viewership for their take on the Superman story (arguably one of their best shows), it was also one of the most expensive programs that they had. This may still be the case, but the network did make some dramatic efforts to cut costs by narrowing down the main case to just the core family and then also Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor. If they had continued this trend, who knows what would have happened in terms of a season 5?

For the time being, we should ultimately just be glad that we’re getting a ten-episode final chapter of this story in the first place, and that the entire creative team is getting an opportunity in order to come up with their own ending. This is something that was not guaranteed to happen once upon a time, so we are grateful it actually is in this position.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois now, including other news on what is coming

Are you still sad that Superman & Lois is ending with season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are so many other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







