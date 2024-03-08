The Traitors season 2 finale: Who won?

Who won The Traitors season 2? Certainly, this was a question well worth asking as we prepared to see the episode on Peacock tonight.

One of the things that makes the end of a season like this hard to gauge is quite simple: The idea that multiple players could win. A combination of Trishelle, Sandra, CT, MJ, or Sheree could have some money at the end of the season. Or, the remaining Traitor in Kate could take the prize all to herself.

Based on what we saw leading into the finale, CT and Sandra were the two players we felt the best about. They each had shown a good bit of strategic aptitude and for Kate in particular, she needed the former two-time Survivor champ in Sandra to stick around. This is who she could point a finger at as a Traitor to keep attention off herself — ironically, Sandra also suspected her and that threw another wrench into things.

So, who actually ended up taking home the title and the grand prize? We will have some more updates on that soon…

