The Traitors season 3 premiere date hopes on Peacock

After what you see tonight with the season 2 finale and reunion, do you want to know more about The Traitors season 3? It’s hard to blame you!

Remember this from the jump here: This reality competition show has turned into everything Peacock could have possibly wanted and then some. It is one of the biggest breakout hits that they’ve had since started the service, and a lot of it is tied to smart decisions. They have a great host in Alan Cumming, fantastic casting through two seasons, and a format that by and large works. Are there changes that we’d make? Sure. From the start it felt obvious that people like Dan or Phaedra could be Traitors. Also, we’d love to see even more of how players figure things out. From a lot of the exit press we’ve seen, there was more evidence pointing to Phaedra that production showed; instead, the TV edit has suggested that a good 95% of the evidence was just what Dan did before his banishment.

In the end, though, these are small quibbles — this is a very good, thoroughly entertaining show, and certainly one that could still have some gas left in the tank. A lot will depend on the season 3 casting, but we have confidence in this team to pull it out.

Let’s get back to the premiere date question now mentioned in the title. More than likely, we will see The Traitors back in January 2025 — that is, unless Peacock wants to speed up the process and make this into a semi-annual event. The reality is that this is not a show that takes a long time to make, and they could also produce more of the show faster if they wanted to.

Of course, with that being said, there is also another question: Would this oversaturate the brand? There are a lot of variables that they do need to think about here and they will.

What do you most want to see regarding a potential The Traitors season 3 on Peacock?

When do you want to see it back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back — there are more updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







