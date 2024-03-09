Is Alex Russell leaving SWAT, Jim Street in season 7 episode 5?

Is Alex Russell is leaving SWAT and his character of Jim Street following the events of season 7 episode 5? It is fair to wonder.

After all, consider some of what we were told in advance here. The promo for the two episodes tonight certainly made it seem like the character will be saying goodbye to Hondo and the rest of the team. The idea of that is emotional, given that he has been a part of this world for so long. Sure, at one point Street was as rebellious as they come as a part of SWAT. However, he soon found his place and a natural camaraderie.

Now that we’ve said this, at the same time we’ve known for weeks that Russell would not be every episode of the show. He is only recurring this season, a move that we presume is due to cost-cutting perhaps more than anything else. We would be shocked if this is the final episode for him tonight, as there is a chance he could come back closer to the end. This is just a reason to potentially explain why he is gone within the immediate future.

So with all of this in mind, don’t consider what you see tonight to be some sort of official farewell. After all, also remember that this entire season could be a farewell to this show and the journey. The writers are approaching it that way, but we will have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

What actually happened tonight?

What do you think about Jim Street leaving the team on SWAT, and are you having a hard time accepting it?

