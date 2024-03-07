Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: A March 2024 update

We certainly recognize that there is still no confirmation that a Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off is even happening at HBO. However, it is certainly in the works! This still remains to us the most sought-after and interesting property that the network has in development, mostly because you have an enormous star in Kit Harington and beyond that, this is the only spin-off we’re aware of that is actually taking place after the main show.

So what could we learn about the Snow spin-off over the course of this month? We like to do check-ins like this to know where to set the bar in terms of expectations.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

At this point, we honestly think that there is just one bit of news that we could theoretically get coming up, and it is not that complicated: An update pertaining to a possible greenlight. Nothing else really matters here, and we are too far away from learning anything more when it comes to the cast or when it could potentially film.

There is a good chance that for the next four, five, or even six months, the network will stay quiet on this and not rush into saying anything else. After all, do they really have to? It is easier for them to have some other priorities here, including getting the second season of House of the Dragon out there and then after that, preparing for The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is currently set to be the next project within this universe. There is another project in development that we know of, one that seems to be mostly about how the Targeryan family started to establish more of their power in the first place.

Related – When is House of the Dragon season 2 going to premiere?

Do you think that the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off is actually going to happen?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







