Blue Bloods season 14: Could final season be extended?

Is it possible that Blue Bloods season 14 is not the end of the road at all? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there is hope.

With that, we turn things over to Donnie Wahlberg. Speaking to Andy Cohen today on his Sirius XM show, the actor confirmed that there are “rumblings” that there could be something more beyond the “final” eight episodes that are set to air this fall. We know that the show has not necessarily been given the same final-season promotion as another network hit in Young Sheldon, so we do wonder if something more can happen.

After all, remember that both Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan have each said that they would like to keep the show going for a little while longer — why say no to either of them?

Meanwhile, Gregory Jbara, who plays Garrett on the longtime police procedural, also said a couple of weeks ago on the THINK BIG podcast (thanks to TVLine for the heads-up) that there was at least a chance the final season could be extended if nothing else:

“I don’t want to get any anyone’s hopes up, but if our numbers are really good… I know that there’s a push to try and flesh out the back half … Tom [Selleck]’s got something going on. He literally goes, ‘I’ve got a couple tricks in my bag that I’m going to present to the network.’”

The numbers are good for this show, so we imagine the only real challenge here will be working to find a ways to continue to justify the cost. In between shooting in New York City and having a pretty large regular / recurring cast, Blue Bloods is a fairly expensive show to make. There is a reason why many of the core regulars took a pay cut in order for season 14 to happen at all.

Related – See more of what Bridget Moynahan had to say about the final season possibly not being the end

Do you think Blue Bloods season 14 will be extended?

Share right now in the comments, and come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







