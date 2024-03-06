9-1-1 season 7: Angela Bassett on possible season 8, more

As we prepare to see the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere on ABC next week, why not look more ahead towards a season 8? Sure, it may be crazy to think that far ahead so early, but do you think that is going to stop us? Hardly.

After all, the network made a pretty bold move in picking up the show after Fox moved forward, and we don’t necessarily think they did that to just have one season and then call it a day. However, they will do what just about every network out there does in looking towards the future, whether it be looking at the live ratings or the streaming numbers. This is a pretty expensive show for its genre, and that has to be considered as well.

One of the questions that we’ve had is how long Angela Bassett (who is an executive producer as well as the star) would want to keep doing it, given that she has so many other acting opportunities out there. However, she indicated to Entertainment Weekly that there is so much that creatively still inspires her here:

“As long as the stories keep coming and we keep delving into relationships and family matters — the extended family, the added family, divorce, kids, the empty nest, racial issues, marital issues, adoption, trying to have a child, LGBTQ issues … there are so many life issues that we use as inspiration along with the headlines and stories that also inform us. So perhaps we can go on for quite a bit longer, because people surprise you.”

Hopefully, the series gets off to a good ratings start right away — based on the way that ABC is promoting it around the big cruise-ship disaster, we do tend to think that it has sky-high potential.

