9-1-1 season 7 premiere spoilers: More on ‘Abandon ‘Ships’

Are you ready to see the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere on ABC? In just over a couple of weeks, we are going to see the first episode arrive. Rest assured, it is going to be chaotic, not that this is that much of a surprise.

First and foremost, we should note here that the title of this episode is “Abandon ‘Ships,” and we do think that on a number of levels this suits what we are going to see throughout this hour. Remember all the promotion that we’ve seen around the cruise-ship disaster? Well, we do tend to think that a lot of that is going to come home to roost in a particularly big way.

To get a few more details now about what you can expect, and also the full extent of the danger, be sure to check out the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere synopsis below:

Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together. (TV-14, DLSV)

One of the most important things to remember here is that the premiere is almost sure to lead into episode 2, and the cruise-ship incident in particular feels like it is going to be a multi-part event. Isn’t there something quite exciting like that? It’s at least a great way to reintroduce viewers to this show, which aired on Fox for the first several seasons. There is also certainly a chance that there are a lot of people checking it out for the first time. Let’s hope the ratings are good, and also that Bobby and Athena are going to find away out of this chaos still in one piece.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

