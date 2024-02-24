9-1-1 season 7 promo: Where is Athena? Bobby’s search

We are a matter of weeks now from the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere over on ABC — so what is it that you can expect at this point?

Well, we don’t think that this is going to be some incredible jaw-dropper to anyone out there to note that there is an extreme amount of danger coming for some of these characters, with both Bobby and Athena being at the top of the list. Why them? Well, that is largely a function of the fact that the two are front and center for a potential cruise-ship disaster.

On paper, the two were meant to have a romantic getaway earlier on this season, something that the two of them clearly deserve after everything that they’ve gone through. However, this entire situation is a reminder that in this world, nothing tends to go in the way in which you’d expect — and there’s typically a dark turn of events around the corner. The worst kind of perfect storm happens to Peter Krause and Angela Bassett’s characters and as a result of that, both their lives — plus the lives of everyone on board — are thrown into peril.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see more of what we are talking about here thanks to a new promo. This makes it clear that Athena seems to be missing — or, at least that’s what Bobby thinks. The reality is that she is working to save the ship in her own way.

Rest assured that this particular storyline is not going to be rushed — instead, this is something that is going to play out across the first few episodes of the season. Our advice is to prepare for a thrill ride — it’s the sort where no one is 100% safe.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

