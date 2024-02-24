9-1-1 season 7 spoilers: The Flash alum plays key role

As we get prepared to see the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere next month, isn’t it nice to know another familiar face is coming on board?

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, former The Flash star Rick Cosnett is set to recur at the start of this season, where she is going to play the part of a cruise director by the name of Julian Enes. This is someone who obviously will be integral to the story of Bobby and Athena in the early going, as these two are a part of a disaster aboard that will become an event similar to some of the ones we’ve seen in past premieres.

Given the sort of role Cosnett is playing, we tend to think that we are going to see a little bit of comedy here, at least in the early going. One of the things that we tend to know with cruise ships is that the people who work on them have a tendency to be overly enthusiastic and at times even ridiculous. Why would we think that anything different is going to happen here? Of course, all of that could change when disaster strikes and from there, it is up to the likes of Bobby, Athena, and other first responders to get the crew out of here safely.

If you have seen some of the other previews for this upcoming episodes already, then you more than likely know that this is going to be as catastrophic event as anything that we’ve seen on the show over the years. Could it feel over-the-top at times? Sure, but simultaneously these are some of the things that we have seen them do best — even if the crises are at times exaggerated, they remain thrilling to watch.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1 now, including a teaser for what else is ahead

What are you the most excited to see moving into 9-1-1 season 7?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a number of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







