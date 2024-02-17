9-1-1 season 7 trailer shows Bobby, Athena in danger

For much of the past several weeks, we have seen previews for 9-1-1 season 7 that show a certain disaster aboard a cruise ship. It has been easy to infer that Bobby and Athena were on board after what we saw in season 6, but isn’t it nice to have confirmation?

Well, define “nice.” We’re happy that the speculation can be over but, at the same time, we are certainly worried about what is next for them!

If you head over to the official 9-1-1 Instagram page, you can see the epic new trailer that shows Athena’s original concerns over going on said cruise with Bobby — but also getting reassurances that it will be okay. That’s before an absolutely terrible sequence of events transpires, one that starts with terrorists arriving on the ship before then a hurricane threatens to capsize everyone. This is the sort of over-the-top, disaster-movie stuff that only a show like this can pull off. Sure, maybe this exact combination of events would not happen in real life, but we don’t think the producers are concerned about that.

Given that both Peter Krause and Angela Bassett have been a part of this show for so long, there is obvious concern that one of them will not make it out of this alive. The real question here is who could be in more danger and beyond just that, how insane will things get before the story concludes.

Based on the information we’ve heard so far, this cruise-ship saga is going to span at least a few episodes this season. This is not a situation that is going to resolve itself immediately, so be prepared for that in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

