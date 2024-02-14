9-1-1 season 7 spoilers: Show EP on epic premiere event

If you have seen some of the previews for what lies ahead on the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere on ABC, there’s a lot to be excited for! In particular, it seems like the show is leaning into one of its favorite things to do, and that is start off the season with some sort of epic disaster that puts the lives of a number of characters into some sort of peril. Can you really be shocked by this? Well, let’s just say that we aren’t.

The specific crisis we’re seeing here is a cruise-ship disaster that could involve Bobby and Athena. This entire story should be action-packed and appealing to diehard fans; however, at the same time it does seem like there’s an effort being paid to attract newcomers, as well. Speaking on all of this further per TV Guide, here is some of what executive producer Tim Minear had to say:

“As we’re going to ABC, we’ve been very cognizant about thinking, ‘Well, you know, maybe there are going to be some ABC viewers who aren’t familiar with the show.’ So we’ve tried to make a big, exciting [opening] arc that goes for about three episodes, but we’re not taking for granted that everybody’s going to know who these characters are.”

The obvious hope here is that 9-1-1 could be even more successful on ABC than Fox and it’s certainly possible, once you think about the star power and also being a part of a lineup that includes Grey’s Anatomy. In a lot of ways, it actually really needs to be! Just consider that this is a pretty expensive show with some of the dramatic rescues that it has — not to mention a pretty massive cast.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

