Hightown season 4: Why isn’t it happening at Starz?

With the Hightown series finale on the way at Starz, this does feel (unfortunately) like the best time to wonder: Why is there no season 4? Why does this have to be the end of the road?

Of course, it feels like a no-brainer to say that we would have loved the show to go on for many more years, especially since these characters were gripping, flawed, and fabulous to watch. The story pulled no punches and the setting felt unique.

Unfortunately, this really just feels like yet another show that is somewhat a casualty of the current climate, where there are so many options and yet, it is so hard to get shows to stand out from the pack. Hightown never was a huge hit despite having a great lead in Monica Raymund and some smart story-telling; also, we’re not sure how many mainstream TV fans are even aware of it. Starz is also in a position where, over the past year, they have trimmed down their overall roster significantly. Multiple shows have either been canceled or are coming to a close, and at least in this case it feels like there was an opportunity to build towards a conclusion.

We are writing this piece prior to seeing the season 3 finale and yet, it feels like you can make a case that this was the ending that was planned for a little while. After all, it feels like we are venturing down a point of no return for multiple characters and easily, this could be ending where there is absolute chaos for a lot of people involved.

No matter why the show is ending, let’s just say this — it will be missed. Also, we’re glad that it was around for as long as it has.

