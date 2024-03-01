Hightown series finale promo: Who will survive?

Next week on Starz you are going to have a chance to see the Hightown series finale — and based on where things stand, how can everyone live?

Remember, first and foremost, the huge turn that Ray and Renee have seemingly taken at this point where they have to do anything to get out of this situation after Alan’s line of questioning and what he’s now found out about Jorge’s death. They’re in so deep they can barely see the water. Meanwhile, Jackie is starting the finale badly injured after what happened at the end of episode 6. That’s without even factoring in Frankie Cuevas and his own game.

Everything is going to be coming to a close in what should feel like the Hightown version of a steel-cage match with all of the major players fighting at the same time, and certain characters like Jackie may have to choose sides. Ray has fought for her at times and yet, we’ve seen him take plenty of turns this season already when it comes to what he cares about the most.

We will say this — we do wish that the final season was longer than seven episodes, largely because there are a lot of storylines and characters deserving of more breathing room. Of course, a part of our feeling may be due to the fact that we never wanted this show to end in the first place.

Above all else…

We really do want Jackie to live. While she does have her fair share of demons, she has shown time and time again that she wants to help people in need. That’s a rare quality in this world where corruption is around every turn.

