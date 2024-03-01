Hightown season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The series finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Hightown season 3 episode 7 on Starz next week, there are so many big things to say.

First and foremost here, let’s make it clear that this is the series finale … and yes, that is a hard thing to type out. How is this season only seven episodes? This is a show that was on the bubble for the first two seasons and because of that, we’re rather lucky that we got a season 3 in the first place. Also, it does feel like there’s a chance that we will get a certain amount of closure here, as well. We do tend to think that a lot of things that we want to see moving forward here, and it starts with Jackie’s happiness.

Unfortunately, the problem that we run into with creating expectations here is rather simple: This is a world where almost anything can happen, and there was never a happy ending guaranteed. By virtue of that, we can’t say that we’d be shocked by almost anything in the finale. The possibilities are almost endless. The same goes for some other characters, as well, including people we have seen here from the very beginning.

Below, you can see the full Hightown season 3 episode 7 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

The case is coming to a close. Ray and Renee are backed against the wall and must make a deal with the devil. Shane’s all-business approach brings sworn enemies together and a chance meeting helps Jackie pick a side in the coming battle.

How will this show be remembered?

Well, we tend to think there are a number of different factors that you can throw in here and consider, with one of the most important ones being a truly underrated gem of this era that was intense and yet, at the same time real. We do hope at some point down the road viewers do have a chance to discover it further, if they did not when it was on.

