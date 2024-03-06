The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Will Arman die?

As we do prepare to see The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2 on Fox next week, it feels clear that Arman’s fate will be front and center. In many ways, he has to be. He is an integral part of the story, but tragically Adan Canto passed away earlier this year. This presented a challenge for the writers, who then had to figure out how exactly to write out a character who was so prominent for a big part of the first two seasons.

Given Canto’s tragic passing, there were a number of changes that had to be implemented to the story. In speaking on some of that and the arc to come, here is some of what executive producer Miranda Kwok had to say to TVLine:

We are all so devastated to lose Adan. He was such an important member not only of the cast, but of our family. It was quite a struggle for us to deal with this year, in many ways. As people know, Adan is also very private, and he did not want to speak about the details around things. We definitely made sure to make room for him, so that if he was able to come back, we created space for him. We had to, of course, pivot when we found out he may not be able to join us. So there are actually several episodes where we’re searching for Arman, and we were hoping that we would ultimately be able to bring him back on the show. Unfortunately, we were not able to do that, but in terms of the season, it was really important for us to honor him as a person and also him as a character, and what he meant to the show, and what he meant to fans. It was very carefully thought out and discussed so that we could tell the best story we could that would also honor him and allow our other characters to process his absence.

Is Arman going to die this season? It does feel like that has to be the way the story goes but if it happens, we do think it will be done with as much kindness to the actor and his contributions as possible. Our feeling is that eventually, there will be more of a tribute to the character, just as we had a tribute to Canto the actor following the premiere.

