The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Fiona’s big secret

After tonight’s big premiere, do you want to know a bit more about The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2 airing next week? Rest assured that we are 100% happy to help.

First and foremost, though, let’s just note that the title alone in “For My Son” instills the story with a sort of purpose. It is a similar one to what we have seen from the very beginning of the show, but still a sense of purpose regardless. You are going to see Thony doing whatever she can to take some steps forward in what remains an ever-changing world for her, but doing that could remain difficult in a few different ways. Fiona in particular seems to have a central role in what is coming up next.

If you want to get a few more details now all about what the future holds, be sure to check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

Thony turns to Ramona to get Fiona back to the United States but finds herself indebted. Meanwhile, a secret Fiona has kept hidden for decades comes to light, creating friction between herself and family members in the all-new “For My Son” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, March 12 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-302) (TV-14 L, V)

We have said this before, but we don’t expect the shortened TV season for most scripted series to have that much of an impact on this one. Why? Well, it’s mostly because The Cleaning Lady has been doing shorter seasons from the get-go. The format works well for this particular series, and we don’t anticipate that there are going to be any big, fundamental changes to the way in which certain stories are told here. Just remember along the way that almost no one is safe — sure, that may seem like a cliche thing to throw out there, but it is legitimately true with this show more than others. They proved that at the end of last season.

