Only Murders in the Building season 4: Meryl Streep on big cast

There are many things to love about Only Murders in the Building season 4 at Hulu, but isn’t the return of Meryl Streep high up there?

After all, we’ll be honest here — we had a hard time thinking that the legendary actress would be back for more as Loretta! Regardless of the notion that the character would still be in Oliver’s life, Streep does not exactly have a schedule free of projects. She’s always going to be in demand for however long she chooses to work!

At a recent Emmy campaign event, Street herself noted (per People Magazine) that she openly asked to be a part of the third season, saying that she loved working with Steve Martin and wanted to have some fun. (If Meryl wants to be on your show, you cast her!) She also joked about the new list of cast members coming on board for the next go-around, which will be at least partially set in Los Angeles:

“Doesn’t everybody want to be on this show? Clearly, they do, because next season — they all are. Right? God, they have to erect barriers to keep these actors out.”

Remember that so far, we’ve heard that Kumail Nanjiani, Eugene Levy, Molly Shannon, and Eva Longoria are all on board in some shape or form, and there is certainly a chance some more names will be added! Also, there’s still also a chance that some familiar faces from the first three seasons will be back in some capacity. (Rest assured, you are going to see a lot more of Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, even if the character was murdered at the end of season 3.)

What are you most excited to see from Meryl Streep on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates that will be coming during the rest of filming.

