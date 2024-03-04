Only Murders in the Building season 4: Kumail Nanjiani joins!

Just in case you were not excited enough to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu, we are now getting Kumail Nanjiani!

According to a new report coming in from Variety, the comedian and Silicon Valley alum has been brought on board in a recurring role for the mystery / comedy hybrid. Details about the part are being kept under wraps, but all indications at present seem to suggest that he is going to be incredibly important to the investigation at hand this time around.

In general, the story for season 4 feels more expansive than almost any other we’ve seen so far. Filming is already underway, and the most notable headline to come around with it is that Los Angeles will be a central setting. Why not New York? We do tend to think the Arconia will be involved, but there is a chance that the investigation into Sazz Pataki’s death could send Charles (Steve Martim), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) all the way out to Los Angeles.

Nanjiani joins an ever-expanding list of guest stars for this season, one that includes Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy. this is along with the big reveal that Meryl Streep will be recurring once again as Loretta, and we’re curious to learn what her involvement will be in the story.

With a cast this talented, we can only hope that the comedy in season 4 will be just as great as everything that we have seen over the past few years — and that is without even speaking about the central mystery. That also needs to click and make sense.

