Outlander season 8: Tobias Menzies will not return

For those of you hoping for a Tobias Menzies cameo on the upcoming Outlander season 8, prepare to be disappointed.

In a new interview with TVLine promoting the upcoming series Manhunt, the actor behind both Frank and Black Jack Randall makes it clear you “will not see [him]” during the final batch of episodes.

You can argue that in some ways, the idea of getting more of Menzies was a pipe dream anyway, and given that fact that both Randalls are dead within the “present” day story on Outlander, there may not have been a logical reason to have him back anyway. Sure, there were plenty of ways you could have included a cameo to him via flashbacks or dream sequences, but would they have been necessary? Given that season 8 is only going to be ten episodes, the producers may need to be economical with their time.

Of course, it is also worth noting that finding time in Menzies’ schedule to do any other projects has to be quite difficult. Remember that over the past few years alone, he has been in everything from The Crown to The Terror, making him one of the more sought-after actors there is. Outlander was lucky to have him for as long as they did, and there is no question that his work was extraordinary. His scenes with Sam Heughan are some of the best that the show has ever had.

While it is inevitable that we’re going to spend some time thinking about season 8, the reality here remains that there is still more of season 7 to come! Our hope is that the remainder of this current season will come in late spring / early summer, and we will see more of what happens after the fact.

