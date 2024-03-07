Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 3/7/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? After what we just saw last week, it’s fair to want more of that, plus SVU and Organized Crime.

Now, unfortunately, here is another reminder that within the world of TV scheduling, we don’t always get what we want and beyond that, sometimes networks make us be patient. That is 100% the case here, as all three of these shows are going to be off the air (at least when it comes to new installments) until we get around to Thursday, March 14. The episodes that air at that point are all going to be important, but we tend to think that the mothership will garner the most attention. Why? Well, “Balance of Power” marks the grand debut of Scandal alum Tony Goldwyn as new DA Nicholas Baxter. He isn’t going to be a replica of Jack McCoy and for the sake of evolution, we tend to think that is good.

Now, why not go ahead and set the stage further for what’s to come? In order to do that, go ahead and view the three synopses below…

Law & Order season 23 episode 7, “Balance of Power” – 03/14/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a successful Wall Street investor is murdered in his home, Shaw and Riley dig into his professional and personal lives to identify his killer. DA Baxter puts pressure on Price and Maroun to make sure his first case in office is a success. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 7, “Probability of Doom” – 03/14/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a woman turns her husband in for possessing [horrendous material related to children], the case is complicated by a sudden death. Benson tries to reconnect with a victim she saved. TV-14

Organized Crime season 3 episode 7 (title TBD) – 03/14/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The squad backs up Stabler in pursuing a murder case outside of their jurisdiction as an unlikely ally provides a key piece of evidence. Bell works to find a way to get Stabler back on the job. TV-14

Remember that the plan is to do 13-episode seasons here and by virtue of that, these episodes will mark the halfway point — and yes, it’s hard to believe we’re already this deep in.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

