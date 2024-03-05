Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Is early 2025 possible?

There is a good chance that you’ve heard the news already that Yellowjackets season 3 is on hold until 2025. Is that frustrating? Absolutely, but there are also a number of reasons why.

First and foremost, remember this: Production on the Showtime – Melanie Lynskey drama has yet to even kick off, and this process is one that takes several months. Following that, you need to have ample time to get the episodes edited and ready to air. The strikes of last year play a big role in the delay –to think, we could be in a totally different situation now in the event that writers and actors were actually given a good deal sooner…

So while we are waiting until 2025, is there still a chance that it will be early 2025? There is no reason to think that we will have to wait all that long.

Here is a good way to think about it: Season 2 of the series started filming in late summer 2022, leading up to a premiere in March 2023. When you consider that, there is no reason to think that season 3, provided it starts filming this spring, would be on hold past January or February of 2025. If it happens, it would be due mostly to decisions on the Showtime front, and we are utterly clueless why they would wait to present viewers with one of their most-popular shows.

What do we expect in season 3?

In the present-day timeline, the aftermath of Natalie’s death is probably going to loom large, and there could continue to be questions regarding the fate of all of the survivors. Are they all going to be slowly destroyed by the Wilderness? In the past, meanwhile, we imagine we will see some of Natalie as the Antler Queen, and hopefully see the Yellowjackets actually get into the spring after spending much of season 2 in a brutal winter.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

