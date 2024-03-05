When Calls the Heart season 11 spoilers: New title teases!

With the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 11 coming to Hallmark Channel on April 7, isn’t it nice to have a few new teases?

Today, we come to celebrate titles, one of the things that we tend to think is rather special about this particular show. Most of the titles for specific episodes here are uplifting and hopeful, and they allow us to think more about both the show and some of its themes. Of course, we would love to have even more details about what’s coming, but know this — entering the season, it does seem as though Elizabeth and Nathan’s relationship will be key to the story. We are also super-psyched to see how Lucas acts as the Governor, but that may not be something we get a lot more information on right away.

So, without further ado, why not get into the titles? These were first shared over at TV Time.

Season 11 episode 1, “When Stars Align” – Doesn’t that mean great things happen? It certainly suggests that things are lining up to be good at the perfect time for all parties involved.

Season 11 episode 2, “Tomorrow Never Knows” – Honestly, this makes us think that a lot of stories this season will be slow-builds and we understand that. Even if you are rooting for Elizabeth and Nathan, it doesn’t make sense for them to pair up so soon after Elizabeth and Lucas’ engagement came to a close.

Season 11 episode 3, “Steps Forward” – This almost goes in perfect league with that, but it’s a reminder that in Hope Valley, there is almost always progress … even if it is slow sometimes.

Season 11 episode 4, “Along Came a Spider” – This is probably the weirdest title of the bunch, mostly because spiders are the sort of thing that we don’t associate with the show at all. Then again, it is probably something that will make a lot more sense when we actually see the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding When Calls the Heart now, including a new promo for what’s ahead

What are you the most excited to see entering When Calls the Heart season 11 on Hallmark Channel?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







