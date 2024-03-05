Good Trouble series finale: Is this the end? Season 6 canceled?

As many of you may know, tonight marks the series finale for Good Trouble on Freeform; however, it was originally not meant to be that way. This show ended up being a sad victim of a number of different circumstances, and that led to the producers having to scramble to put together a proper ending.

So what happened here? Well, it seems like a lot of it was due to both cost and rapidly changing circumstances behind the scenes. Speaking on this further, showrunner Joanna Johnson had the following to say to TVLine:

“After the writers’ strike ended, we were making schedules to get up and running, and I got a call from the network… saying, ‘Just a head’s up, a lot of things are changing in the business right now, and so, we kind of don’t know if we’re, for sure, going to get to pick the show up.’ … We were all very surprised because we had left Season 5 99.9% sure we were coming back for Season 6.

“The strikes were long and bruising … And all the networks and studios are scrambling because they’re losing money. They have to make cuts in different places. And Freeform was not part of the Spectrum cable deal, and so, they lost a lot of their viewers. So just a lot of things kind of happened.”

The Spectrum deal is a variable we had not considered, and it is a big one. Lowering the number of possible live viewers means fewer advertisers, and that is a big hurdle in an era where shows are getting more and more expensive.

What about Hulu as a future home?

Johnson said that this was considered and the streaming service was approached, but once again it comes down to cost. Good Trouble is a show with a large cast, and really, this just comes down to a situation where the money wasn’t there to make it anymore. However, there was enough leftover money from season 5 that the producers were able to shoot new scenes and add something to the finale to give fans a proper ending. That is, at least, something to be really grateful for at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

